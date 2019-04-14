Modi to hold rallies in Aligarh, Moradabad

is slated to hold public rallies in Uttar Pradesh's and cities on Sunday, according to a

Manish Dixit, the for the state's unit, said Modi will campaign for BJP candidate in the city's Numaish Maidan at around 1.30 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Modi will address the public at the Budh Vihar Circuit House in in favour of party candidate who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency.

Security has been heightened at both locations, said of Police

--IANS

hindi-ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)