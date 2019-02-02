Modi to visit Assam, Tripura, Arunachal next week

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh next week to launch several infrastructure projects and is also slated to address at least two public rallies, a BJP official said here on Saturday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official said that Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 8 and will head to the two other states the next day.
"The Prime Minister during his overnight stay in Guwahati would meet BJP leaders and other parties over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill issue," the leader said on the condition of anonymity.
In Arunachal, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation of the greenfield airport in Hollongi (in Papum Pare district) on February 9 and will also address a public rally there, the official said.
Modi will reach Agartala the same day where he would unveil a statue of Tripura's late king Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya at the city's airport, inaugurate an extended railway line and open an academic building of the Tripura Institute of Technology.
He will also address a public gathering at the Swami Vivekananda Ground.
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told IANS that Modi's visit is being finalised in consultation with the Prime Minister's Office.
During the visit, several tribal parties, including the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), will submit a memorandum to Modi demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
