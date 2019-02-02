Modi to visit Assam, Tripura, Arunachal next week

will visit Assam, and next week to launch several infrastructure projects and is also slated to address at least two public rallies, a BJP said here on Saturday.

The (BJP) said that Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 8 and will head to the two other states the next day.

"The during his overnight stay in Guwahati would meet BJP leaders and other parties over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill issue," the leader said on the condition of anonymity.

In Arunachal, the will lay the foundation of the greenfield airport in Hollongi (in district) on February 9 and will also address a public rally there, the said.

Modi will reach Agartala the same day where he would unveil a statue of Tripura's late at the city's airport, inaugurate an extended railway line and open an academic building of the

He will also address a public gathering at the Swami Vivekananda Ground.

Chief Minister told IANS that Modi's visit is being finalised in consultation with the

During the visit, several tribal parties, including the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Indigenous (INPT), will submit a memorandum to Modi demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

