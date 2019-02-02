Will continue to counter destructive steps in arms control: Russia

will continue to resolutely counter "destructive steps" in arms control, and non-proliferation, the has said after the US announced it is leaving a landmark nuclear restriction pact with

To that end, will "consolidate the international community around a constructive agenda to strengthen the existing international legal system", the foreign ministry said on Friday, reported.

US announced earlier on Friday that the US is withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, citing Russia's violation of the deal, a claim that has been repeatedly denied by

"We drew attention to a new surge in absolutely unfounded critical comments from the US regarding the implementation of Russian commitments in the field of arms control, and non-proliferation," the ministry said.

"The Russian Federation unwaveringly, consistently and unconditionally fulfils its obligations in the field of arms control, and non-proliferation," it reiterated.

Moscow remains open to close coordination and full-scale cooperation with like-minded states in the interests of strengthening strategic stability and international security, it added.

Pompeo's announcement, made nearly 60 days after threatened to quit the historic INF Treaty, will start a six-month countdown period, which will lead to a permanent exit from the pact inked in 1987 between the US and the then

The INF Treaty marked the first-ever pact reached by and Moscow on and a major step forward in restricting the arms race.

However, the two sides have been accusing each other of violating the agreement in recent years amid increasing tensions.

