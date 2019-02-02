US announces withdrawal from landmark nuke treaty with Russia

The administration has announced that the US is withdrawing from a landmark nuclear pact with Russia, a move seen as exacerbating the risk of an international arms race.

US made the announcement on Friday at the State Department, citing Russia's violation of the deal, a claim that has been repeatedly denied by Moscow, reported.

The move, made nearly 60 days after threatened quitting the historic Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, will start a six-month countdown period, which will lead to a permanent exit from the pact inked in 1987 between the US and

"We will provide and the other treaty parties with formal notice that the US is withdrawing from the INF Treaty, effective in six months," said the top US

A senior later told reporters that the US will officially inform of its decision on Saturday.

US said on Friday that his country will "move forward with developing our own military response options".

The US "will work with NATO and our other allies and partners to deny any military advantage from its unlawful conduct", said Trump in a statement released by the

Meanwhile, Pompeo said would reconsider its pulling-out decision in the following months if Russia could take actions toward what the US regards as bringing the country back into compliance with the treaty.

and have been accusing each other of violating the historic deal amid increased tensions.

