JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Voting begins for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

Business Standard

Modi votes in Ahmedabad

IANS  |  Gandhinagar 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling booth in Ranip, Ahmedabad, a part ofthe Gujarat's Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah is the party candidate from this constituency, which was earlier represented by BJP veteran L.K. Advani.

Modi arrived at the polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School along with Shah and party workers. He met his mother at her residence before heading to the booth.

Voting is underway for all 26 parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat.

--IANS

spk/ksk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 08:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU