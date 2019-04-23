Modi, Shah urge people to vote in 3rd phase polls

and (BJP) on Tuesday have urged people to vote as the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls was underway.

"Urging all those voting in today's third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come," Modi said in a tweet.

Modi met his mother at her residence on Tuesday morning before casting his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad's Ranip area, a part of the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, from where Shah is the party candidate.

Also in a tweet, Shah asked voters to exercise their franchise, saying that every vote was important for the "country's security, honour and respect".

--IANS

spk/ksk

