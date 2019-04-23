Voting begins for 14 LS seats in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule files nomination from Baramati
Pawar faces family push to fight poll, may not relent
I will contest LS poll; Parth, Ajit will not: Pawar
Pawar quits LS race, family's third-gen to join politics
Will contest Lok Sabha polls, Ajit, Parth will not: Sharad Pawar
-
Voting for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra started on a peaceful note in the third phase of the staggered process amid tight security on Tuesday.
Several political stalwarts, scions of political families and rebels are in the fray in Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hathkanangale constituencies.
Among the early voters were former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar and his family, cousin and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule.
The main contests are between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena combine and the opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance, besides the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Dalit-Muslim front comprising Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and Owaisi brothers' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
--IANS
qn/rs/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU