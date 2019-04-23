Voting begins for 14 LS seats in Maharashtra

Voting for 14 constituencies in started on a peaceful note in the third phase of the staggered process amid tight security on Tuesday.

Several political stalwarts, scions of political families and rebels are in the fray in Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hathkanangale constituencies.

The main contests are between the ruling (BJP)-Shiv Sena combine and the opposition Congress-Nationalist Party alliance, besides the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Dalit-Muslim front comprising Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and Owaisi brothers' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

