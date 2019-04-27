Vivo refreshes its Y series in India with 'Y17'

Chinese on Saturday launched the 'Y17' with a 5000mAh battery in for Rs 17,990.

The phone comes with a triple rear AI camera (13MP+8MP+2MP sensors) and a 20MP selfie shooter. There's a 16.15cm "FullView" display.

The device will be available in mineral blue and mystic purple variants across Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, offline partner outlets and

"We are pleased to announce the latest addition to our portfolio. The 'Y17' is packed with a range of innovative features that offer our consumers the latest technology at a competitive price," Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, India, said in a statement.

The 'Y17' runs on a Helio P35 with a 12nm design and a clocking speed of up to 2.3GHz.

There's 4GB and 128GB ROM; the device runs Funtouch OS 9 based on 9.0.

--IANS

ksc/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)