Mohammad Amir doubtful for Pakistan's WC opener

Left-arm pacer might not feature in Pakistan's opening clash in against due to poor fitness.

Geo News reported that Amir is not completely fit and has informed about it. He has asked for more time to rest before gearing up for the remaining matches in the tournament.

The report also claimed that the team management has decided to not let him play on Friday against Windies at Trent Bridge,

The 27-year-old has been facing fitness issues ever since he arrived in England. He didn't feature in the three ODIs against England due to a

However, he was included in the team in place of Faheem Ashraf despite his poor performance in the last fifteen ODIs where he picked just five wickets.

The left-arm fast bowler had initially failed to find a place in the 15-member squad, but the lacklustre performance of the bowlers in the ODI series against England forced the Board (PCB) selectors to go back to Amir.

