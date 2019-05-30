Prince Harry sledges Aaron Finch at Buckingham Palace

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, stoked the fierce cricketing rivalry between England and by making a cheeky sledge at ahead of the ICC World Cup.

"You're getting on a bit now, aren't you? How long have you been playing?" express.co.uk quoted the Duke of as asking Finch, making him laugh during a team captains' reception at the on Wednesday evening.

The 32-year-old Australian batsman took the remark sportingly and told that he had been playing for eight years at the highest level. However, he left bemused when he replied to the duke's query about the favourites to win as: "England and "

Harry, 34, also told the Dimuth Karunaratne: "Enjoy it, if you're not going to enjoy it you might as well not be here". It is reported that would be one of the dignitaries present at The Oval for the tournament opener where he would be cheering for the hosts.

also met the captains ahead of a garden party at the palace ahead of the tournament which begins with a much-anticipated match to be played between hosts England and at The Oval.

Earlier in the evening, got officially underway with a cracking opening ceremony at the iconic Mall in

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)