More than 2 eggs/day deadly for your heart: Study

lovers please take note. Researchers have warned that eating more than two eggs daily can increase the risk of death and developing

Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the study tracked the diets, and lifestyle habits of nearly 30,000 adults in the US for as long as 31 years.

It was found that the cholesterol in eggs, when consumed in large quantities, is associated with ill effects, said Katherine Tucker, at the in the US.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, one large contains nearly 200 milligrams of cholesterol, roughly the same amount as an eight-ounce steak.

Consuming more than 300 milligrams of cholesterol per day was associated with a 17 per cent higher risk of and an 18 per cent higher risk of death.

"Eating several eggs a week is reasonable but I recommend people to avoid eating three omelettes every day. is all about moderation and balance," Tucker said.

--IANS

bu/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)