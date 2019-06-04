Poultry as bad as red meats for cholesterol: Study

Turning a conventional wisdom on its head, researchers have found that consuming red and white meat, like poultry, have equal effects on blood levels.

The study indicated that restricting consumption of altogether, whether red or white, is more advisable for lowering blood levels than previously thought.

The research, published in of Clinical Nutrition, showed that consumption of high amount of red or white resulted in higher blood levels than consuming a comparable amount of plant proteins.

"When we planned this study, we expected to have more adverse effect on blood cholesterol levels than But we were surprised that this was not the case -- their effects on cholesterol levels are identical when saturated fat levels are equivalent," said the Ronald Krauss, at University of in the US.

The study did not include grass-fed beef or processed products like bacon or sausage; nor did it include fish. The study also found that plant proteins were the healthiest for blood cholesterol.

Consumption of has become unpopular during the last few decades over concerns about its association with increased Government dietary guidelines have encouraged consumption of as a healthier alternative to

But there had been no comprehensive comparison of the effects of red meat, and non-meat proteins on blood cholesterol until now, Krauss said. Non-meat proteins like vegetables, dairy, and legumes such as beans, show the best cholesterol benefit, he said.

