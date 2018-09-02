Woman dies of rat fever in flood-hit Kerala

A woman on Sunday became the latest victim of in the flood-battered Kerala, taking the death toll due to the outbreak to 15 even as assured that there was no need to panic.

In the past two days, eight people have died due to the that transmits from animals to humans. The risk of contaminating the is high during flooding.

According to officials at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, the woman died on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, 40 cases of were reported in the state. Kozhikode reported 28 such cases and the rest were from Alappuzha, Thrissur and Pathanamthitta.

Shailaja said there was no need to panic as the health department had taken all the necessary actions. "Every hospital is stocked with all the required medicines."

The advised people in the flood-hit areas to take precautions and a course of doxycycline.

With Kozhikode reporting the maximum number of cases, a special isolation ward has been opened at the

With Chief leaving for medical treatment to the US, E.P.Jayarajan, the de facto number two in the government, told the media that elaborate arrangements had been made and medicines would be given for free to all.

According to health officials, around two million people in the state would have come in contact with the flood waters and hence all of them should take preventive care.

