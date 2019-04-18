AIADMK lodges complaint against Stalin, Maran

The ruling AIADMK on Thursday lodged a complaint with the against and the party's candidate for violating the code of conduct (MCC).

In its complaint the AIADMK referred to Stalin and Maran's comments to the media wherein they said they had voted for a change of government and requested the public to do the same.

The AIADMK said Stalin also made false and frivolous allegations against the state and the central government.

The ruling party urged the EC to take action against Stalin for violating the Representation of People Act and also against Maran.

