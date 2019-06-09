Morgan hails batsmen after outstanding win over Bangladesh

England was all praise for his batsmen after their comprehensive 108-run win against in their third match of "The two boys at the top (openers) laid a solid platform as Jason (Roy) managed to get a significant score. It's great to see," he said.

Batting first, openers and set the foundation for a big score with a 128-run partnership. went on to make 153 runs off 121 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes in the process. England eventually ended their innings on 386/6 on Saturday.

"It's great to see," said Morgan in the post-match presentation about Roy. "He's very intimidating to play against and the impact he has against oppositions is significant. With coming in and Chris Woakes, -- all of them contributed."

in reply made 280, chiefly thanks to Shakib Al Hasan's 121 off 119 balls. was the star with the ball, taking three wickets and giving away just 23 runs in the six overs that he bowled.

admitted that the target was too high for to chase. "386 is too many, credit goes to their batsmen. It's very difficult to get him (Roy) once he gets set. We knew we had to get Roy out, only then we could have come back in the match," he said.

