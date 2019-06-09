Rashid ruled out of NZ game midway after blow to head

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner was ruled out of their match against after he was hit on the helmet as he got out, here on Saturday.

" will take no further part in the game today. He has been pulled out as a precaution after being hit on his head while batting," the ICC said in a tweet.

Rashid was batting on 0 when a Lockie Ferguson delivery in the 34th over climbed into his helmet and ricocheted down onto the stumps.

Rashid was visibly shaken by the blow as Kane Williamson, his at Sunrisers in the Indian Premier League, was seen coming across and putting his arm around Rashid to check if he was alright.

The physio was then out on the field as Rashid was escorted off with his eyes starting to bulge.

were bundled out for a paltry 172 as returned career-best figures of 5/31.

