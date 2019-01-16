Morocco to be partner country in Vibrant Gujarat Summit

With over 50 delegates cutting across different sectors, Morocco will participate in "Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019" as a partner country, the Moroccan Embassy said on Wednesday.
The three-day summit, which kicks off on Friday, would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Moroccan delegation would be led by Rakiya Eddarhem, Secretary of State to the Minister of Industry, Investment, Trade and Digital Economy. He would be accompanied by Khalid Samadi, Secretary of State for Higher Education and Scientific Research, an Embassy statement said.
"The diversification of the Moroccan participation to the summit is reflected in the cultural programme which will be held on the sidelines of the summit as two musical troupes from the Kingdom of Morocco will showcase and perform during the summit.
"As per the exhibition and to promote Morocco in Gujarat, the Moroccan Agency for Development of Investments and Exports has put up an extensive stall of more than 100 square metres to facilitate interaction and networking during this three-day important annual gathering," it said.
