Need to expedite devolution of funds, functions to panchayat bodies: 15th Finance Commission

Disappointed with devolution of functions to the Institutions (PRIs) in Tripura, the 15th Finance Commission, which is on a visit to the state, said there was a "serious need" to speed up devolution of funds and functions to them to meet the constitutional stipulations.

"The Commission was somewhat disappointed that even out of the limited 12 functions of devolution to the PRIs so far only few have happened so far. The Commission seriously feels that devolution of funds and functions to PRIs needs to be speeded up as it remains incomplete as of date and it is required to meet the constitutional stipulations," an official statement said.

The Commission had a detailed interaction with the representatives of the Institutions, the urban local bodies and the Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council(TTADC).

After the meeting it said that making urban local bodies self-sufficient and viable was still a long haul.

The Commission also expressed the need to expedite master plans of major towns in a time-bound manner by the state

" receives rainfall for almost eight months in the year, and managing infrastructure projects pose special challenges. The non-availability of master plan in respect of major towns of the state is a serious handicap," the statement said.

"The TTADC which is an institution of local self vested with financial, legislative and administrative powers as provided under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, also deserves devolution of TTADC has a menu of wide ranging diversity of state specific projects it would like to carry out. The Commission will consider this policy issue sympathetically," it said.

