Court order over Kejriwal's wife's double poll IDs

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued summons to authorised officials of UP and Delhi Election Commissions asking them to present all records and documents related to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal who is accused of possessing two voter ID cards.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shaifali Barnala Tondon also took cognisance of the criminal defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harish Khurana and listed the matter for further hearing on June 3.
Khurana, in his plea filed at the Tis Hazari Court, alleged that Kejriwal's wife had one election ID card from Ghaziabad in UP and the other from Chandni Chowk in Delhi.
He has asked the court to summon Sunita Kejriwal and take action against her for cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.
Khurana said Kejriwal's wife "deliberately" and "intentionally" maintained her name at two different places to "wrongfully give advantage" to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in which her husband is the national convener.
He has sought action against the accused under Section 17 read with Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 417 (cheating) of the IPC.
As per Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency. Section 31 makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.
