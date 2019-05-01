Court order over Kejriwal's wife's double poll IDs

A court on Wednesday issued summons to authorised officials of UP and Election Commissions asking them to present all records and documents related to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife who is accused of possessing two voter ID cards.

also took cognisance of the criminal defamation complaint filed by and listed the matter for further hearing on June 3.

Khurana, in his plea filed at the Tis Hazari Court, alleged that Kejriwal's wife had one election ID card from Ghaziabad in UP and the other from Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

He has asked the court to summon and take action against her for cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Khurana said Kejriwal's wife "deliberately" and "intentionally" maintained her name at two different places to "wrongfully give advantage" to the (AAP) in which her husband is the national convener.

He has sought action against the accused under Section 17 read with Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 417 (cheating) of the IPC.

As per Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency. Section 31 makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.

