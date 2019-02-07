LG G8 ThinQ to come with 3D selfie camera for face unlock

Inc. said on Thursday that it will introduce its new flagship phone, the ThinQ, with a front-facing camera based on to offer enhanced security and to support advanced applications.

The South Korean teamed up with German maker to introduce time-of-flight (ToF) technology on the LG ThinQ, which will be unveiled in during the Mobile (MWC) 2019 later this month, news agency reported.

ToF sees objects in 3D and is not affected by light from external sources, allowing the camera to deliver a secure recognition rate, the company said.

The new sensor supports better face recognition used in phone unlocking and payment authentication, as well as augmented reality and applications, it added.

"Keeping in mind LG's goal to provide to its mobile customers, our newest flagship was designed with from inception to give users a unique and secure verification system without sacrificing camera capabilities," said Chang Ma, at

The cutting-edge technology will be used for both premium and lower-end devices, LG said.

