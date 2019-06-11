Mozilla to bring paid subscription to Firefox

Mozilla, the maker of browser Firefox, is planning to offer a subscription service within that would offer users access to "premium" features like a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service and Cloud storage.

In an interview, Chris Beard, CEO, mentioned that the company intends to begin offering the subscriptions starting October, The Verge reported on Monday.

As of now, it remains unclear if this would be a single subscription service offering multiple features, or if these will be separate

With this plan, aims to develop "diverse sources of revenue" to avoid being heavily reliant on capital that comes from companies that pay to be featured in the browser.

The company said it would not charge for any existing features as part of its shift to offering

In October 2018, started testing a subscription service that was made available to only a small group of users who were allowed to subscribe through Firefox, paying $10 per month for access to ProtonVPN.

"A high-performing, free and private-by-default Firefox browser will continue to be central to our core service offerings," the report quoted Dave Camp, Senior of Firefox, as saying.

