Much churning in erstwhile Bhopal royal family over land worth crores of rupees (Part I) (IANS Investigation)

(Attn Editors: This is the first of a two part series on the churning in the erstwhile royal family over the claimants to thousands of acres of land worth crores of rupees. Part I examines the genesis to the dispute and the involved. Part II to be carried on Tuesday will examine how the dispute has moved forward. IANS)

By Chandrakant Naidu

Bhopal, April 22 (IANS) Behind the glitz that surrounds the erstwhile royalty, especially with the stardom accorded by Bollywood to its members like and her son, Khan, the family's future role looks uncertain due to differences over some 6,000 acres of property worth thousands of crores of rupees. This includes religious property in the shape of the Jama Masjid that itself is estimated to be worrh Rs 1,000 crore.

For four years now, the family has been stressed on two fronts to guard this vast property in the state and elsewhere. Intra-clan disputes stand starkly dwarfed by the Central government's move to control the vest personal properties of the last Nawab of the erstwhile state.

On Feb 24, 2015 Union claimed control of the personal properties belonging to Abida Sultan, heir apparent and eldest daughter of the last Nawab of Bhopal, She migrated to in 1950. Two other daughters of - Sajida Sultan and Rabia Sultan had stayed back in and were to have inherited the property in the absence of Abida. Rabia has been in and out of But her son, Nasir Mirza, died in Bhopal in 2014. He was indifferent to the property dispute but his son, Yasir Mirza, made a dramatic entry into the scene two years ago.

Yasir, 31 a dental surgeon, had married former British actor, in 2015. He claims he left Bhopal about 21 years ago but was always keen to return. He met his lawyers in in 2017 and was in touch with his Badi Amma (Sharmila) and cousins Saif, Saba and Soha. Is he expecting a family reunion to save some property slipping into the government's hands?

There is the Nawab's personal property, the property that would have been Abida Sultan's. Then, there is connection - Sajida and her property (after she was accepted as Nawab's heir by Indian government). That lead to a 1972 suit by other claimants. And, there are public endowments created by the which have been so far handed by the Auqaf-e-Shahi (the charitable trust for religious affairs).

The Union Government's action followed three years' of investigation by the of Enemy Property of (CEPI) a division of dealing with properties of migrants to Abida Sultan's son is Shahryar Khan, former and former of the Cricket Control Board.

The property dispute is not new. Sharmila Tagore, the widow of former Indian Pataudi, is pursuing court cases to establish her late husband as the rightful heir to Bhopal princely state as the grandson of

Pataudi's sisters, and Sabiha Sultan, are engaged in a legal battle with Khan, and over the division of property.

On her marriage in December 1969 to (also an heir to the tiny state of in Haryana) Sharmila converted to Islam, changing her name to Begum Sharmila's efforts for an out-of-court settlement have so failed to end the stalemate.

Saif's Jabalpur-based said: "The has granted a stay against the CEPI vesting order."

Pancholi had argued that "Sajida Sultan was declared legal heir to the Hamidullah Khan's properties by in 1961 through a gazette notification".

Saba Ali, the elder daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan, aka Tiger Pataudi, is now the of the Auqaf-e-Shahi, since the end of royal rule, to govern religious properties worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore, including

"Auqaf-e-Shahi" refers to all princely endowments or properties of religious or charitable significance and "Mutawalli" ( trustee) is responsible for the upkeep of mosques, dargahs and Islamic shrines belonging to the erstwhile princedom.

"I have been fulfilling my duties as mutawalli of Auqaf-e-Shahi, Bhopal. However, I feel the time has come to share my burden" reads the letter written in Urdu and signed by Pataudi, which is in possession of the trustees.

"As per the merger agreement between State of Bhopal and the state government, Saba may be appointed as my deputy so that she acquaints herself with the functioning of waqf during my lifetime." he wrote.

Saba, s jewellery designer, was also nominated the first woman caretaker (Naazir) of the guesthouses (rubaat) set up by the royal family in and in

Saba's name was accepted unanimously after introduced her to religious leaders and eminent citizens in Bhopal in March 2006. Later at the in Bhopal, Pataudi proposed Saba's name for the post of naib mutawalli or deputy trustee of family's properties also.

Under the Defence of India Act, the can take over the properties and companies of such persons who had taken Pakistani nationality. These enemy properties were vested by the CEP.

A CEPI official, based at headquarters in had told the media "on paper we have already vested the properties which would have devolved upon (Saba) her had she been the heir. We have sought state government's assistance to trace these properties and take over physical control."

(Part II will run on Tuesday. Chandrakant Naidu can be reached at chandrakant.naidu@gmail.com)

--IANS

naidu/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)