Cong corporator wants Kareena to contest from Bhopal LS seat

A local corporator has requested to field noted Kareena Kapoor Khan from the constituency in in the forthcoming polls.

In a letter written to Gandhi on Sunday, corporator Yogendra claimed the would be the most suitable candidate to defeat the BJP in seat, held by the saffron party since long.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the wife of Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of former Indian late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, scion of the erstwhile state.

Pataudi had in 1991 unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha poll from Bhopal, a BJP bastion, on Congress' ticket.

Taking a swipe at Chauhan, Rajnish Agrawal dubbed the corporator's move as "entertaining".

"We are too strong in the Bhopal seat as our MPs have worked for its all round development," he said.

Asked what will be their strategy if the was fielded from the seat, Agrawal said it was not proper for him to comment on such a hypothetical question.

"The demand has proved the fact that the has no leader to take on the BJP in Bhopal," he added.

Meanwhile, Chauhan, who is considered close to state Public Relations Minister P C Sharma, claimed that some more councillors were going to request Gandhi to field the actress from Bhopal seat.

