Mumbai asks Bangalore to bat first (Toss)

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.
While the visitors' squad remained unchanged, Lasith Malinga replaced Alzarri Joseph in the Mumbai team.
Mumbai is currently placed fourth while Kohli's team lies at the bottom of the league points table.
Playing XI:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU