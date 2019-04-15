Mumbai asks Bangalore to bat first (Toss)

Indians' won the toss and opted to field against in an (IPL) tie at the here on Monday.

While the visitors' squad remained unchanged, Lasith Malinga replaced Alzarri Joseph in the team.

is currently placed fourth while Kohli's team lies at the bottom of the league points table.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

