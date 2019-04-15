Hero MotoSports Team Rally ropes in Paulo Goncalves

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of the two-wheeler manufacturer -- Ltd. -- has strengthened the team by signing Portuguese champion as fourth rider.

Goncalves brings with him over 12 years of rally-racing experience, including a series of remarkable performances at top rallies. He was runners-up at the Rally, the toughest off-road challenge, in 2015.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally recently achieved an impressive podium finish at the 2019 Merzouga Rally in Goncalves's entry will add impetus to Hero MotoSports' campaign as the Team looks to improve on its achievements over the previous three years.

The multi-faceted rider, Goncalves will compete alongside the Team's ace pilots -- the most experienced Indian participant CS Santosh, Portuguese star Joaquim Rodrigues, and Spanish sensation He will make his debut for the Team at the Silkway Rally (Russia-Mongolia-China) in July.

Speaking on the signing, Goncalves said, "First of all I want to express my thanks to Hero MotoSports for showing trust in me by letting me be a part of this amazing rally project. I am happy and excited to start this new journey with the team and hope to contribute to the team's performance in the rally sport."

"I promise to give my everything, to be ready and fit to be able to fight for the top positions for my team. Hero MotoSports has been doing a really good job in the last couple of seasons and this young team has shown that it has the potential to win big. I would like to play my part in recording these wins. With lots of passion and emotions, my thanks again to the team. I am excited to begin," he said.

