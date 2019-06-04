Murray set for return, will play doubles at Queen's Club

Former world number one will return to the match court in doubles at the Fever-Tree Championships at to be held later this month.

Murray, who has not played since the Australian Open, will play with 2017 singles champion

The 32-year-old, winner of a record five singles titles at The Queen's Club, underwent hip resurfacing in February and has been building his fitness since then.

"I am really excited to return to the match court for the first time since my surgery," Murray was quoted as saying by the

"Queen's has always been a special place for me and it's the perfect place to return. It's where I won my first ATP match, my first title in Britain and on grass, and it's been my most successful tournament overall.

"I'm not yet ready to return to the singles court, but I've been pain-free for a few months now. I've made good progress in training and on the practice court, and this is the next step for me as I try to return to the tour," he added.

The tournament in will start from June 17 - two weeks before begins.

