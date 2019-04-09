My loved ones shouldn't suffer: Varun Dhawan

Just days after reports emerged that a fanatic of threatened his ladylove Natasha Dalal, the said his near and dear ones should not be paying a price due to his celebrity status.

There has been a buzz that a female waited for hours to meet outside his residence. Since the was busy, he did not step out, and that made the so angry that she started misbehaving and uttered: "I will kill Natasha". According to reports, when the girl refused to leave, security officials informed the local police station.

Asked about the incident, told IANS here: "The police has got involved in the matter, so I will refrain from speaking on the incident. Keeping that aside, I am generally saying that it is a wrong thing. My loved ones should not have to pay any price because of my celebrity status.

"It is wrong. I am a very approachable guy when it comes to fans. I always take out time for them. I love my fans as much as they love me. But any bitter incident is not expected."

The will soon be seen in the much-awaited multi-starrer "Kalank", which also features Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and It is releasing on April 17.

