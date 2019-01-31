Pak successfully test-fires short range ballistic missile 'Nasr'

on Thursday successfully test-fired the short range surface-to-surface ballistic 'Nasr' which it claimed can defeat any ballistic defence system now available in the country's neighbourhood or any other system being developed.

Nasr, with a strike range of about 70-km, is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight maneuverability, according to the

The was already tested last week.

"The 2nd phase of this exercise was aimed at testing the extreme inflight maneuverability, including the end flight maneuverability; capable of defeating, by assured penetration, any currently available BMD system in our neighborhood or any other system under procurement/development," it said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Strategic Plans Division, Commander Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations witnessed the launch.

Gen Hayat appreciated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on "achieving yet another milestone of national significance towards Pakistan's strategic deterrence capability."



Pakistan's Arif Alvi, and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists, engineers and the participating troops on successful conduct of the training launch, the army said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)