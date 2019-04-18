Libyan prosecutors issue arrest warrant for Haftar

Tripoli, April 18 (IANS/AKI) Military prosecutors in have issued an arrest warrant for eastern strongman and six of his aides, the Defence Ministry of Libya's internationally recognised government said in a statement on Thursday.

A day earlier, Libya's called on the to investigate "crimes and violations committed by the forces of warlord and bring them to justice," the Observer reported.

In a letter addressed to the court's prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, Sarraj said his government would provide the ICC with the documents and evidence needed to corroborate Haftar's alleged war crimes.

The says over 200 people including dozens of civilians have been killed in fighting during the past two weeks between and forces aligned to the UN-backed government which began when Haftar ordered the assault on

Haftar is aligned with a rival government based in the country's east and has support from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and

--IANS/AKI

vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)