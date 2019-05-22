NAB to quiz Sharif over use of bulletproof cars

-
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be questioned by the anti-corruption body for allegedly using 20 of the 34 bulletproof cars purchased from Germany for guests of the 2016 Saarc Summit, for himself and his family, the media reported.
An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted permission to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to question Sharif in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore where he is serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, the News International reported.
The NAB said 34 bulletproof vehicles were imported from Germany for diplomats attending the Saarc meet without paying custom duty on them.
The 19th Saarc summit was originally planned in Islamabad from November 15-19 in 2016. It was called off after India pulled out due to terrorist attack on a army camp in Uri, blaming Pakistan for the attack. Later, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives also withdrew culminating in an indefinite postponement of the summit.
The watchdog said the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader added 20 bulletproof cars in his motorcade and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also used these cars.
The NAB had already questioned former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Foreign Secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad in this regard, the report said.
