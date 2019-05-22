NAB to quiz Sharif over use of bulletproof cars

Former Sharif will be questioned by the anti-corruption body for allegedly using 20 of the 34 bulletproof cars purchased from for guests of the 2016 Saarc Summit, for himself and his family, the media reported.

An accountability court in on Tuesday granted permission to the (NAB) to question Sharif in the in where he is serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, reported.

The NAB said 34 bulletproof vehicles were imported from for diplomats attending the Saarc meet without paying custom duty on them.

The 19th Saarc summit was originally planned in from November 15-19 in 2016. It was called off after pulled out due to terrorist attack on a army camp in Uri, blaming for the attack. Later, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, and also withdrew culminating in an indefinite postponement of the summit.

The watchdog said the Muslim League (Nawaz) added 20 bulletproof cars in his motorcade and his daughter Maryam also used these cars.

The NAB had already questioned former and former in this regard, the report said.

