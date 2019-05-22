Real-time trends and results of LS polls on EC's mobile app

The 2019 is coming to an end with counting of votes on May 23 and the best and real-time way to keep a tab on the results is the Election Commission's Voter Helpline.

The has expanded its digital interface with voters through various mobile apps which provided every detail about the mammoth electoral exercise. One of the runaway hits during the polling has been the Voter Turnout app which gave real-time data on the number of votes polled in each Lok Sabha constituency dissected to every assembly segment.

The detailed voter turnouts used to be given at the end of the poll process, but this time, it was made available instantly through the app.

The Voter Helpline app is available for both and users and it also has more than five million downloads. The Voter Turnout app has more than 100,000 downloads. The Voter Helpline app has details of every candidate in the fray.

The app also has detailed results of 2014 and 2009 Lok Sabha polls and a archive. The app was released in January 2019 with various features like submission of for new voter registration and complaints.

