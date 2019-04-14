Naidu to campaign for Congress-JD-S in Karnataka

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu will be campaigning for ruling Janata Dal-Secular-Congress alliance in Karnataka.
On the request of JD-S chief and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, Naidu will be visiting Karnataka on Monday to address few election rallies.
Naidu, along with Deve Gowda and his son and Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, will campaign in few Lok Sabha constituencies, especially those having sizeable Telugu-speaking people, TDP sources said.
With elections to both Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha completed in a single phase on April 11, Naidu will be campaigning for allies in other states, where elections are scheduled in subsequent phases.
Deve Gowda had last week addressed an election rally for the TDP in Andhra Pradesh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah had also addressed couple of election rallies of the TDP.
However, it was not clear if Naidu would also visit West Bengal and Delhi to campaign for the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Admi Party.
--IANS
ms/vd
