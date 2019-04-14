Dravid not on electoral rolls in Bengaluru: Official

Former Indian captain will not be able to vote here in the April 18 elections as his name is not in the electoral roll, an said on Sunday.

" did not register his name in the voters' list after he shifted home to northern Bengaluru from his parents' house in the eastern suburbs till March 16, which was the last date for enrolling," Bengaluru civic corporation on polling duty told IANS here.

Ironically, the was the Election Commission's for wooing the electorate in the May 2018 assembly elections and figured in its promotional campaign ads.

Dravid's name was deleted from the previous constituency (Bangalore Central) after his brother told civic officials that he shifted to the northern suburb, which is under Bangalore North, after the assembly elections.

"As was out of city and travelling abroad for long, he did not apply on Form 6 before the draft of the voters' list was prepared by January 1, 2019 and by March 16, when the final list was published," Suresh said.

A State Association (KSCA) said Dravid was currently in

