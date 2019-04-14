Rahul's public utterances show his frustration: BJP

The (BJP) here on Sunday slammed the for attacking continuously over the fighter jet deal and said Rahul Gandhi's public utterances reflected his frustration.

" does not seem to have received any lesson in the ethos. His mother does not seem to have either known or imparted what are the real traditions or what is the kind of acceptable behaviour in public life," said.

"As a result, we have seen degenerating even as the has been losing its popularity over the last five years, more so after he assumed the President's office," he said.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters, he alleged the Congress President's behaviour had deteriorated. "His public utterances only show frustrations of the Congress of not being able to reverse the negative trend and thus the negative vibes," he said.

On the candidature of Congress MLA Lalit Nagar from parliamentary seat, the asked why the Congress has fielded a "benami" as its candidate. "Is this out of pressure or out of love? Doesn't it establish that those involved in property scandals are extremely close to the Gandhi family," he said.

Rao alleged Lalit was brother of who was allegedly involved in many land deals linked to Rahul Gandhi, and

--IANS

bns/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)