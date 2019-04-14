AAP strengthens social media team for LS polls

To gear up for the Lok Sabha polls and "expose" the reality of MPs from the national capital, the (AAP) on Sunday strengthened its

Under the leadership of Gopal Rai, responsibilities were delegated to different "The teams will ensure that the failure and reality of the BJP MPs reach maximum number of people in the city. To achieve this, we are strengthening the social media team," Rai said.

They will tell the people performance of the BJP MPs in the last five years.

At present, 28,000 volunteers are working with the WhatsApp team. The party was working to strengthen the other as well, he said.

Rai also finalised teams for poster making, video editing, and content & communication.

