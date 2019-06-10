Namibia beat Ghana in international friendly

Namibia has defeated Ghana 1-0 in a friendly match in Dubai ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, which will open in Egypt on June 21.
Manfred Starke scored the game's only goal in the first half, with coach Ricardo Mannetti satisfied with his squad's performance, though he acknowledged that the following two weeks would be tough, reports Xinhua news agency.
"We are not there yet. We have a lot to work on before we go to AFCON. The next two weeks will be very tough. We have now worked on our defensive behaviour. We need to control the games and make sure we are in charge of the games we play," Mannetti added.
Namibia are in Group D at the 32nd AFCON finals and kick off their tournament against Morocco on June 23. They then take on South Africa on June 28 before facing Cote d'Ivoire in their final group game on July 1 at Cairo International Stadium.
