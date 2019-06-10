Namibia beat Ghana in international friendly

has defeated 1-0 in a friendly match in ahead of the 2019 (AFCON) finals, which will open in on June 21.

scored the game's only goal in the first half, with satisfied with his squad's performance, though he acknowledged that the following two weeks would be tough, reports

"We are not there yet. We have a lot to work on before we go to AFCON. The next two weeks will be very tough. We have now worked on our defensive behaviour. We need to control the games and make sure we are in charge of the games we play," Mannetti added.

are in Group D at the 32nd AFCON finals and kick off their tournament against on June 23. They then take on on June 28 before facing in their final group game on July 1 at

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)