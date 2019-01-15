President urged to act against elevation of two judges to SC

Former Kailash has approached against the elevation of Justices and to the

In a letter to Kovind on Monday, said the recommendation for elevating the two judges, superseding as many as 32 judges, was "appalling and outrageous".

The Collegium headed by of India Ranjan Gogoi, on January 10 recommended the elevation of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the of the Karnataka High Court, and Justice of the to the top court.

mentioned in his letter he could not believe the news of the Collegium recommending their elevation superseding many Chief Justices of high courts.

"To be honest, the said news breaking all traditions has sent shockwaves to the entire legal and judicial fraternity.

"This is appalling and outrageous that such an earth shattering decision has been taken to supersede as many as 32 judges which include many Chief Justices, casting aspersions on their intellect, merit and integrity," he said.

Gambhir said the supersession of the 32 judges will be a "historical blunder" and pleaded the to preserve the credibility and independence of the judiciary.

Urging the to ponder over the issue, Gambhir said "how will the democracy and independence of judiciary in the country survive".

"I write to you as having been a proud member of this vibrant judiciary, which has withstood the tests on its credibility every now and then, but I am afraid may not survive this time," added Gambhir.

--IANS

and/pgh/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)