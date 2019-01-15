President urged to act against elevation of two judges to SC

-
ALSO READ
SC Collegium recommends elevation of HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna to apex court
Independence of judiciary stands erect:outgoing CJI Dipak Misra, successor Gogoi praises him
Collegium recommends K'taka HC Chief Justice, Delhi Court judge for elevation to SC
SC collegium recommends HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna for apex court judges
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Gorakhpur on two-day visit
-
Former Delhi High Court judge Kailash Gambhir has approached President Ram Nath Kovind against the elevation of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna to the Supreme Court.
In a letter to Kovind on Monday, Gambhir said the recommendation for elevating the two judges, superseding as many as 32 judges, was "appalling and outrageous".
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on January 10 recommended the elevation of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the Delhi High Court to the top court.
Gambhir mentioned in his letter he could not believe the news of the Collegium recommending their elevation superseding many Chief Justices of high courts.
"To be honest, the said news breaking all traditions has sent shockwaves to the entire legal and judicial fraternity.
"This is appalling and outrageous that such an earth shattering decision has been taken to supersede as many as 32 judges which include many Chief Justices, casting aspersions on their intellect, merit and integrity," he said.
Gambhir said the supersession of the 32 judges will be a "historical blunder" and pleaded the President to preserve the credibility and independence of the judiciary.
Urging the President to ponder over the issue, Gambhir said "how will the democracy and independence of judiciary in the country survive".
"I write to you as having been a proud member of this vibrant judiciary, which has withstood the tests on its credibility every now and then, but I am afraid may not survive this time," added Gambhir.
--IANS
and/pgh/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU