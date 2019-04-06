NASA's solar probe completes 2nd closest encounter with Sun

on Friday announced that its Parker Solar Probe, the fastest in history, has completed its second close approach to the and is now entering the outbound phase of the second solar orbit.

At 6:40 p.m. American Eastern Time on Thursday, the passed within 15 million miles (24 million kilometers) of the Sun, tying its distance record set in October as the closest ever to the star, according to

was travelling at 343,112 kilometers per hour during this perihelion, reported.

The spacecraft is operating well and all instruments are collecting science data, sending back normal signals through NASA's

"We're looking forward to getting the science data down from this encounter in the coming weeks so the science teams can continue to explore the mysteries of the corona and the Sun," said Nickalaus Pinkine, mission

began this solar encounter on March 30, and it will conclude on April 10.

