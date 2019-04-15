NCW's notice to Azam Khan on 'underwear' comment

-
ALSO READ
Jaya Prada says she called Azam Khan brother but he insulted her
Azam Khan makes below the belt 'khaki' comment on Jaya Prada
SP leader makes sexist remarks against Jaya Prada; gets rap from NCW, Akhilesh
Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joins BJP
NCW chief takes note of Azam Khan's below-the-belt remarks against Jaya Prada
-
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday issued a notice to Samajwadi Party candidate Azam Khan for his "extremely offensive, unethical" remarks against his BJP rival and actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.
Khan, who is contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency, had said at a Sunday rally that he "realised in 17 days that the underwear beneath is of the khaki colour", while hinting at Jaya Prada, a two-time MP from Rampur.
Videos in which Khan was seen making the speeches have been doing rounds on social media and have invited strong reactions.
The SP leader claimed he never named Jaya Prada. The notice was signed by NCW Under Secretary Priti Kumar.
The women rights body took strong note of the "sexist comments" and condemned such "irresponsible and disparaging comment from persons holding responsible positions".
The NCW notice said: "...the remarks made are extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general".
The Commission has asked the politician to provide a satisfactory explanation to it. It had earlier also taken cognisance of Khan's derogatory remarks against women.
An FIR has been lodged against Khan.
--IANS
sj/in/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU