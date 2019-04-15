SC told EC is 'toothless' on hate speech

The on Monday agreed to examine statements made by political leaders violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after the admitted it was "toothless" and "powerless" vis-a- hate speeches made during the election campaign.

The court will take up the matter at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday, saying it wants to examine the scope of powers of the

Speeches by Mayawati, and others were cited as violations of the MCC.

The told the court that it can merely issue notice, then an advisory and lodge a criminal complaint in the case of repeated violations.

The for the poll body said it was "toothless" and "powerless" against hate and religious speeches made during the election campaign.

The apex court said then it was appropriate to examine the scope of powers of the poll panel which is also a constitutional body.

The informed the court that it had already sought reply from to furnish a reply regarding her election speech seeking votes on the basis of religion. was supposed to reply by April 12 but the EC was yet to get it.

A bench headed by asked: "What do you propose to do?"

The replied that it does not have the power to de-recognise or disqualify the person and it can only send advisories. And if the candidate continues to to violate the MCC, then it can file a compliant.

The directed the Election Commission to be present in court on Tuesday.

--IANS

ss/in/mr

