Facing flak for remarks against Mayawati, BJP MLA apologises

Facing condemnation from political opponents and the (NCW) taking cognisance of the issue, BJP MLA on Sunday apologised for her disparaging remarks against (BSP)

Singh, who represents Mughalsarai in the Assembly, at a rally on Saturday had called "worse than a transgender" and accused her of being an "opportunist" for aligning with once arch rival (SP).

"The day a woman's blouse, petticoat and saree are torn, she comes forward to participate in She is a disgrace to the nation's women. She is worse than a kinnar (transgender), because she is neither a man nor a woman," Singh had said in her address, the video of which has gone viral.

Facing flak, Singh issued a statement saying she did not intend to insult anyone.

"During my address, I did not intend to insult anyone. I only intended to highlight the June 2 1995 incident and remind (Mayawati) about how the BJP had helped her at that time. If my words have hurt anyone, I express my regret," Singh said in the statement.

She referred to the 1995 incident when SP leaders had allegedly attempted to assault at the in after she had withdrawn support to the then Mulayam Singh Yadav-led SP government in

Besides the NCW issuing a notice seeking her explanation, Singh came under intense attack from the opposition, including the and SP.

"Such derogatory statements are unbecoming of a and are highly condemnable. The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance and will be sending a notice to tomorrow," said NCW

Condemning the remarks, said: "One may have differences on issues and ideas, but it is disturbing that this woman represents the ruling party in UP.

"It is disturbing to hear a woman speak in such a derogatory way about another woman and to see people in the audience cheering such words," she added.

In his remarks, SP said Singh's words reflected the BJP's "political bankruptcy" and indicated its nervousness over the SP-BSP alliance.

demanded booking Singh under the SC And ST (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act.

"BJP MLA should be booked under SC/ST Act. Mayawati Ji represents not only the women of this country, but also the Dalits, Bahujan and downtrodden sections of Any disrespect to her will not be tolerated by us," tweeted

BSP said Singh's words reflected "mental illness."

