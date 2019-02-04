NDA doors closed forever for Chandrababu Naidu: Amit Shah

on Monday said the doors of the (NDA) were closed forever for Minister

Exuding confidence that NDA will retain power and Narendra Modi will become again after the 2019 elections, he predicted that the (TDP) will once again try to come into NDA fold.

"I want to assure the people of and workers that we have closed NDA's doors forever for Chandrababu He will not find a place in NDA," he told public meeting at Palasa town in district.

Recalling that started his political career as an MLA of Congress, the said he always switched loyalties to enjoy power.

"He later joined the TDP formed by NTR and enjoyed power. When he got the opportunity, he betrayed NTR who had promoted him and captured power and the entire party," said Shah.

"Chandrababu Naidu kept wandering for 10 years and when he realised that he can't come to power on his own, he joined hands with Modiji and NDA. Now he has left NDA and making allegations against Modiji."

The BJP chief alleged said Naidu joined hands with the which had insulted Telugu people and did injustice to

He recalled that TDP was floated by NTR on the slogan of Telugu pride. "Now after the drubbing in Telangana elections, he is trying to form "

Shah said Naidu was trying to mislead the people of Andhra Pradesh.

On the TDP chief's allegation that Centre did injustice to Andhra Pradesh, Shah challenged him to compare the help extended by NDA to the state during last five years with the help received during 55 years of rule.

He claimed that NDA had given 10 times more help than the

--IANS

ms/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)