CPI-M, Nair community cross swords in Kerala

A war of words has broken out between the CPI-M and the Service Society (NSS) -- the socio-cultural arm of the Hindu community, with each threatening the other.

Communist Party of (CPI-M) on Monday told reporters: "Socio-cultural organisations need not dabble in

"If the NSS wants, let them form a political party. They had one before and it was wound up. If they want to dabble in politics, let them take an open stand. They should openly state whether they are supporting the BJP or the "

He also accused NSS G. Sukumaran of "shadow boxing". "What he ought to do is take an open stand. NSS need not threaten the CPI-M," said Balakrishnan.

leader's comments came a day after Nair's, when the NSS said that it does not have to learn the principles of renaissance from the CPI-M.

The Hindu Nair community which forms a large portion of the population has been unhappy with the tried to implement the Sabarimala verdict of the allowing women of all age groups to enter the temple.

Matters came to a head after the NSS took part in the 'Ayyappa Jyothi' event but did not join the "Women's Wall" event organised by the as part of its efforts to uphold the in the state.

