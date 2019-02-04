Kolkata Police action threat to federal system: Rajnath

on Monday termed the Kolkata Police's move to stop the CBI from performing its duties as a threat to the federal political system of the country.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, the said that the was probing a multi-crore chit fund scam and wanted to interrogate in this regard.

"Yesterday (Sunday), the CBI was stopped to perform its lawful duties. This is unprecedented," said during Zero Hour.

He said the CBI acted after the had ordered an investigation into the Saradha chit fund case and the agency was forced to take action as the was not cooperating and failed to reply to repeated summons.

"There are allegations of nexus between politicians and influential persons in the scam and the agency is probing the matter as per the direction of the The stand off between the agency and state police is unlawful and unfortunate," he said.

The informed the House that he has sought a detailed report from West Bengal on the issue.

"The has summoned the Secretary and Director General of Police and have asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation," he said, urging the to allow the law enforcement agencies to discharge their duties in a conducive atmosphere.

--IANS

bns/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)