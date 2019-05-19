NDA projected to win 34 seats in Maharashtra: IANS-CVOTER exit poll

The BJP-led (NDA) is expected to win 34 Lok Sabha seats in the electorally important state of Maharashtra, the IANS- exit poll showed on Sunday.

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA had won 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

According to the IANS- exit poll, the NDA is likely to win 34 seats out of the 48 parliamentary constituencies in The Congress-led (UPA) is projected to win 14 seats. It had won only 6 seats in 2014.

The vote share projections show NDA to have a greater share of 42.6 per cent, followed by the UPA at 38.5 per cent.In 2014, the BJP had won 23 seats while its ally had won 18 seats while one seat went to the Swabhimani Paksha. For the UPA, the had won 2 seats in 2014 while the Party (NCP) got 4 seats.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha and the final results will be announced on May 23.

--IANS

rv/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)