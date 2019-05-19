NDA to win all 5 seats in Uttarakhand: IANS-CVOTER Exit Poll

The BJP seems to have kept its hold in the hill state of Uttarakhand with the IANS- exit poll projecting a full victory for it in the Lok Sabha polls.

The exit poll forecasts the BJP to retain all five seats of the states.

The NDA is predicted to get a vote share of 57.2 per cent, followed by a 32.8 per cent vote share for the UPA and 10 per cent votes to others.

The IANS- exit poll projects a return of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government with victory over 287 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It, however, shows that the BJP may fall short of half-way mark on its own as it is expected to win 236 seats.

