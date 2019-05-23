JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Bengal's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh wins Medinipur LS seat

Business Standard

Gambhir wins East Delhi by 3,91,222 votes

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP's cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday won the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat here by a margin of 3,91,222 votes over his Congress rival and former Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party came third.

While Gambhir bagged the seat with 6,96,156 (55.35 per cent) votes, Lovely got 3,04,934 (24.24 per cent) votes.

AAP's Atishi was third with 2,19,328 (17.44 per cent) votes.

Out of the total 12,57,821 votes, Bahujan Samaj Party's Sanjay Kumar was fourth with 19,090 (1.52 per cent) votes.

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 23:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements