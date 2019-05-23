Gambhir wins East Delhi by 3,91,222 votes

BJP's cricketer-turned-politician on Thursday won the East Lok Sabha seat here by a margin of 3,91,222 votes over his rival and former Singh Lovely.

Delhi's ruling came third.

While Gambhir bagged the seat with 6,96,156 (55.35 per cent) votes, Lovely got 3,04,934 (24.24 per cent) votes.

AAP's Atishi was third with 2,19,328 (17.44 per cent) votes.

Out of the total 12,57,821 votes, Bahujan Samaj Party's was fourth with 19,090 (1.52 per cent) votes.

