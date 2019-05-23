JUST IN
VP Naidu congratulates India for electing stable government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu of Thursday congratulated the country's people for giving a clear-cut majority and voting for stability in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I congratulate all the winning parties and candidates in whom the people have reposed immense trust. I congratulate the people of India for making their choice so clear with resounding clarity and voting for stability," he said in a series of tweets.

He also congratulate the Election Commission for conudcting smooth and efficient elections.

"I hope that all of us irrespective of party affiliations, will continue to deepen the roots of our rich democratic tradition and focus our collective energies on development, reforms and enhancement of the quality of our people's lives," he added.

--IANS

bns/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 23:42 IST

