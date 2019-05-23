VP Naidu congratulates India for electing stable government

M. Venkaiah of Thursday congratulated the country's people for giving a clear-cut majority and voting for stability in the polls.

"I congratulate all the winning parties and candidates in whom the people have reposed immense trust. I congratulate the people of for making their choice so clear with resounding clarity and voting for stability," he said in a series of tweets.

He also congratulate the for conudcting smooth and efficient elections.

"I hope that all of us irrespective of party affiliations, will continue to deepen the roots of our rich democratic tradition and focus our collective energies on development, reforms and enhancement of the quality of our people's lives," he added.

--IANS

bns/vd

