NEET exam postponed in Fani-hit Odisha

The on Saturday decided to postpone the examination in Odisha, scheduled for May 5. The decision comes after was hit by cyclone Fani which caused massive destruction of property and partial shutdown of power and in the state.

The postponement decision was conveyed by the ministry during the (NCMC) meeting chaired by The decision was taken following the advice of the

The meeting was held to review the rescue and relief measures in the cyclone affected areas of Odisha, and

During the NCMC meeting, reported that the advance precautionary measures taken by the government helped the state to keep the loss of human lives minimal.

The government said that the power supply and distribution in Bhubaneswar and Puri was completely down and that the were adversely affected and only the state run BSNL was able to connect people in some regions. Private operators like and were reported to also be down.

The directed the and the to immediately assist the by providing electrical poles, gang workmen and diesel generator sets for quick restoration of power supply.

The NDRF has also deployed 44 teams in Odisha to assist the in clearing roads by removing fallen trees and electric poles and in distribution of relief material. Teams of public health experts have also been sent to the state to prevent the outbreak of any epidemic.

