NCMC reviews rescue and relief operations in states hit by cyclone 'Fani'

The Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday reviewed rescue and relief measures being carried out in cyclone 'Fani' affected areas in Odisha, West Bengal, and

The was informed by government that extensive damage to and had been caused in Puri, Bhubaneswar and other areas. However, due to timely precautionary measures including large scale evacuation, the loss to human lives was minimal.

reported mild impact of the cyclone while informed of heavy rainfall and some damage to crops and roads in district.

PK Sinha directed the and Department of to immediately assist government by providing electrical poles, gang workmen and diesel generator sets of varying capacities for quick restoration of power supply.

"Flights to Bhubaneswar will resume by Saturday afternoon. No damages to ports and refinery installations were reported. The NDRF has moved 16 additional teams for rescue and relief work in and has removed fallen trees and other obstacles on most of the roads," the said.

The has decided to postpone the Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination in Odisha, which was scheduled for May 5.

Railways and Civil Aviation Ministries have made arrangements for of relief materials to the cyclone hit areas.

Also, enough supplies of food, medicines, drinking water and other essential supplies have been kept in readiness to be airlifted as per the requirements projected by the states.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)